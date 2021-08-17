Goldberg Says He Still Owes Wrestling More Than He’s Given, Talks Competing at 54

Goldberg knows that he got a lot of the wrestling business, and says he still has a lot to give back to it. The WWE Hall of Famer, who faces Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, spoke with Sports Illustrated and you can check out some highlights below:

On giving back to the business now: “I was fortunate to run through the wrestling world like a hot knife through butter in my career, and then I was gone. Serving the business is a responsibility. That includes getting butts in seats and making sure people invest in the product, but it also means you have to give back. I didn’t always do that before. But that’s my duty, and that’s a big reason why I am here. I owe the business a lot more than I have given. I can provide a star like Bobby Lashley a worthy adversary. I need to come back for that reason. There is also a plethora of talent that I believe is on the cusp of stardom, and I am here to help elevate them to the next level.”

On making his return in his 50s: “Whether I’m 25, 35, or 105, I’m still Goldberg. My mentality allows me to still get in the ring and entertain the people to an extent that I don’t tarnish anything or everything that I’ve done. Those are considerations you need to make when you come back. I don’t need to come back, I don’t have to. I’m here because I want to be here. Mentally, I know I can do it. Physically, it’s a little harder. But given enough time, I still can do it.”

On slowing down in the ring: “It’s an understatement of what goes into keeping your look. It sucks. But show me another 54-year-old guy doing this that’s as believable. I have accepted age and the realities of Father Time, and I’m not trying to be cocky, but I still believe 75% of me is better than 99% of the people on the planet, physically and athletically. If anybody can do it, I think it’s me.”