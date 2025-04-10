wrestling / News
Goldberg Says Sting Is One Of His Inspirations In Wrestling
In a post on Twitter, Goldberg revealed that Sting is one of his inspirations when it comes to being a professional wrestler. He included a clip of a match between the two in WCW.
He wrote: “Honored to share the ring with STINGER one of my inspirations, no doubt!”
Honored to share the ring with STINGER🙏🙏 one of my inspirations, no doubt! pic.twitter.com/NIXtEdfI7P
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) April 9, 2025
