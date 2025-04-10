wrestling / News

Goldberg Says Sting Is One Of His Inspirations In Wrestling

April 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Goldberg WWE Raw, Big E Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Goldberg revealed that Sting is one of his inspirations when it comes to being a professional wrestler. He included a clip of a match between the two in WCW.

He wrote: “Honored to share the ring with STINGER one of my inspirations, no doubt!

