Goldberg Recalls ‘Debacle’ Against The Undertaker At WWE Super Showdown, Giving Himself Concussion Before the Match

In a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Goldberg discussed being terrified to go to Saudi Arabia for WWE Super Showdown in 2019, his match against The Undertaker, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Goldberg on being terrified to go to Saudi Arabia for WWE Super Showdown in 2019: “As one of the most visible Jewish guys on the planet, I was terrified to go over the first time. I really was. It was under the auspices of the WWE, so obviously, the security was there. I’ll be perfectly honest, I haven’t gotten a reception like that anywhere around the world that’s much better. I mean, those people are so appreciative of what we do, the characters that we are, the business that we provide for them, the entertainment we provide. Let’s be perfectly honest, they’re at the ground-breaking stage of the westernization of that part of the world. We caught a lot of shit in the beginning. Look at all the people who’ve jumped on board right now. Look at all the talent, all the events that they’ve been able to put on, to westernize, evolve, that’s the word I was looking for, no question. We caught a lot of shit in the beginning, but I think we should be very proud of the precedent that we set.”

On his match against The Undertaker and not thinking he could finish the match due to a concussion: “Taker, yeah, 100 percent. Undertaker in Saudi. I’d been out for a while and routine, everybody’s got a routine, and I kind of forgot my routine. But I remembered the headbutt. So, on the way out, I headbutted the door. I don’t know where I am after that. I have no idea what’s going on. I’m kind of getting to the ring and then we’ve got the spot where he moves and I hit the turnbuckle. I didn’t go out and look at the turnbuckle beforehand, and it was a different setup than we’d have at Raw or SmackDown. I try to take things as realistic as possible, and I took it wrong. Let’s just say I got another concussion right there and opened myself up pretty good. It’s the referee and the booker’s responsibility to call what’s going on in there. They’re on the mic and the headset and everything. The referee would come up to me and go, ‘How are you doing?’ I’d go, ‘I’m doing good.’ By the time he’d walk away, I’d go, ‘I don’t know what’s going on.’ It was a different answer every time and the fact is, I never should’ve done what I did, but I did. I tried to go through with it but unfortunately, it turned out to be a debacle. It’s a wonder that we both didn’t get smashed during that match. It was a very bad missed opportunity. Hey, at the end of the day, I was just trying to provide a better show for everybody else.”

