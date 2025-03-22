Goldberg Thinks Bron Breakker Is Unstoppable in WWE

– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg discussed his relationship with WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner. Goldberg revealed he and Breakker have a close relationship going back many years. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Goldberg on Bron Breakker: “We have a relationship that goes back 20 years, almost. Riding with his dad and uncle, I learned a lot in the business. That kid was growing up just like Gage did when I retired a couple of times ago. We knew he was always going to be a dude, just like us, following in our footsteps in a certain way, whether it was in the business or another endeavor. He and I spoke a lot when he was in college playing football. We spoke in high school when he was playing football. We spoke when he was attempting to play in the NFL and we’ve spoken a number of times since he’s turned into who he has at WWE.”

On how close he is with Breakker: “I’d say we’re really close. We don’t wear it on our sleeves, but people don’t ask. We’re extremely close, and I see a lot of myself in him. If it wasn’t for his respect for me and my respect for him, people have tried to get him to do more things that I kind of did. Whether it’s a phone call to me or a ‘no,’ he’s a great and wonderful kid. His only limitation is his height. That’s it.”

On Breakker being unstoppable: “There ain’t nothing in the world that can stop him. Unless he can grow eight inches taller, that’s the only thing in the world that can stop that kid. That’s a formidable resume right there. That kid deserve everything. The sky is the limit for him. To be compared to his 4.3 40-yard dash and delivering his spear, I’ll take that.”

Bron Breakker was in action last Monday on WWE Raw, successfully defending his Intercontinental Title against former champion Finn Balor.