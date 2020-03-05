wrestling / News

Goldberg To Appear On Sunday’s Episode of NCIS: Los Angeles

March 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Goldberg Smackdown

Goldberg is returning to TV again, but this time it’s not for The Goldbergs. The WWE Universal Champion will make an appearance on Sunday’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. He will reprise his role of DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton in what will be his fourth appearance. The episode is called “Watch Over Me.” Goldberg made his debut on the show back in 2018 with the episode “One of Us”, and last season appeared in “Searching” and “Decoy.”

