Goldberg to Face Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36

Goldberg’s new WWE Universal Championship challenger is set for WrestleMania following this week’s Smackdown. WWE announced the news on Smackdown, without giving an explanation in character for why Strowman has stepped in to face Goldberg instead of Roman Reigns.

As previously reported, Reigns pulled out of his scheduled match with Goldberg at the show over concerns about COVID-19, as he is immunocompromised due to his previous battle with leukemia. Strowman is now advertised on WWE.com as facing Goldberg with no mention of why Reigns is out.

WrestleMania 36 airs Saturday and Sunday on WWE Network.