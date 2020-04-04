wrestling / News
Goldberg to Face Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36
April 3, 2020 | Posted by
Goldberg’s new WWE Universal Championship challenger is set for WrestleMania following this week’s Smackdown. WWE announced the news on Smackdown, without giving an explanation in character for why Strowman has stepped in to face Goldberg instead of Roman Reigns.
As previously reported, Reigns pulled out of his scheduled match with Goldberg at the show over concerns about COVID-19, as he is immunocompromised due to his previous battle with leukemia. Strowman is now advertised on WWE.com as facing Goldberg with no mention of why Reigns is out.
WrestleMania 36 airs Saturday and Sunday on WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Vince McMahon Giving Him An Edict To Stop Pushing For Shawn Michaels As A Babyface Leading Up To WrestleMania XI Match with Diesel
- Brodie Lee Reveals How Vince McMahon & Triple H Reacted To Him Asking for His WWE Release, Says Triple H Was Worried About ‘Sinking Ship’ Perception of WWE
- More on Brodie Lee’s Claim that Triple H Offered to Help Get Him Into NJPW
- Stephanie McMahon Addresses Roman Reigns Dropping Out of WrestleMania 36, Says They Support Their Superstars