Goldberg Says Triple H Asked Him About Retirement Match, Says He Was ‘Honored’

In an interview with the Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful), Goldberg said that Triple H is the one who called him about a retirement match in WWE, which will happen later this year. Goldberg’s final opponent has not been announced.

He said: “I was lucky enough one day to be on my tractor here, on the property, cutting the grass, and I get a phone call from Hunter [Triple H]. I was astonished. I hung up the first time because I didn’t know who it was. Once we had the conversation, I was extremely appreciative and honored that he would think of me. It was an interview that I did that he saw where I said I thought I was owed a retirement match and if I would still be up for that, and maybe let’s talk. It’s a testament to something I did in the past because I deserve that kind of respect. We all know it’s a business decision at the end of the day. To what degree, nobody knows. I do believe that he was speaking from the heart and he thought if it’s something that I wanted, that I deserve it. It took them that long to call me. I wasn’t going to [beg for] it. I don’t work like that. If I had to go down like I went down in Saudi, then so be it.“