Rumor Killer On Undertaker And Goldberg Getting Into Backstage Verbal Fight At WWE Super ShowDown
– It was reported by some outlets that Goldberg and Undertaker got into a verbal fight backstage following their match at WWE Super ShowDown. The report was not sourced with any credibility but it became a big enough topic to where Mike Johnson of PWInsider addressed the rumor in his latest Q&A.
“I have not heard one person with any legitimacy claim this as being true. In fact, when I asked about that rumor, it was quickly shot down by those who were actually in Saudi Arabia, so I tend to think that story is 100% fiction. Goldberg was not in any position to be fighting with anyone after their match. My belief is that he was checked out by WWE’s medical staff and if there was interaction after, it was likely Undertaker checking on his well being.”
Goldberg knocked himself out in the match and reportedly suffered a concussion as a result. He had to be helped backstage after collapsing at ringside.
