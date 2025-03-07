wrestling / News

Goldberg Gives Update Following Stem Cell Treatment

March 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Goldberg WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Goldberg recently underwent stem cell treatment and he says he survived his three-week gym break that followed. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a video to his Instagram account where he gives said update and says the acronym of the day is “WTFO,” concluing, “If you know, you know.”

Goldberg is set to work his final match sometime this year with WWE, though details on when and where have yet to be announced.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Goldberg, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading