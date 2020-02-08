Goldberg vs. Bray Wyatt Set For WWE Super ShowDown

Goldberg’s return opponent for WWE Super ShowDown will be Bray Wyatt, with the WWE Universal Championship on the line. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on this week’s episode of Smackdown and announced that he was challenging Wyatt, as he never got a rematch for the Universal Championship after he lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

That led to Wyatt interrupting Goldberg with a Firefly Fun House episode, in which he warned Goldberg to steer clear of The Fiend. Undeterred, Goldberg said that The Fiend was “next” and Wyatt accepted. The match was later confirmed by WWE on the show.

The updated card for the show is:

* WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

* WWE Universal Championship Match: The Fiend vs. Goldberg

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. John Morrison & The Miz