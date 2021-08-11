wrestling / News

Goldberg, WALTER, Ilja Dragunov Set for The Bump Next Week

August 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump Goldberg

– WWE announced the guests for next week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, NXT UK champion WALTER, and Ilja Dragunov will be the guests for next week’s show. It will stream on WWE’s YouTube and social channels on August 18 at 10:00 am EST.

