Goldberg, WALTER, Ilja Dragunov Set for The Bump Next Week
August 11, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE announced the guests for next week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, NXT UK champion WALTER, and Ilja Dragunov will be the guests for next week’s show. It will stream on WWE’s YouTube and social channels on August 18 at 10:00 am EST.
