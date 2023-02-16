wrestling / News
Goldberg Wasn’t A Fan Of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance
February 16, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with CarCast (via Fightful), Goldberg criticized Rihanna’s halftime show performance at this year’s Super Bowl, which he said was ‘horrible.’
He said: “I thought Rihanna was frickin’ horrible. I was disgusted by it, let’s just say that. That’s the understatement of the year. I thought it was disgusting. I thought it was horrible.”
However he did enjoy Chris Stapleton’s performance of the National Anthem, adding that Stapleton “didn’t grab his crotch every 15 seconds” or “make it about himself.”
