wrestling / News

Goldberg Wasn’t A Fan Of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

February 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Goldberg WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

In an interview with CarCast (via Fightful), Goldberg criticized Rihanna’s halftime show performance at this year’s Super Bowl, which he said was ‘horrible.’

He said: “I thought Rihanna was frickin’ horrible. I was disgusted by it, let’s just say that. That’s the understatement of the year. I thought it was disgusting. I thought it was horrible.

However he did enjoy Chris Stapleton’s performance of the National Anthem, adding that Stapleton “didn’t grab his crotch every 15 seconds” or “make it about himself.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Goldberg, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading