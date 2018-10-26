WWE News: Goldberg Wasn’t Happy When He First Saw Gillberg, Macho Man Randy Savage Referenced on The Good Place, Mega Powers Ring Gear On Pawn Stars

– In an interview with Gamespot, Goldberg revealed what he thought of Duane Gill’s parody character Gillberg the first time he saw it.

He said: “I wanted to cut his head off, and then I wanted to cut everyone’s head off that came up with the idea. You can take it a number of ways. I took it violently in the beginning. I should have been honored that they would think enough of me to copy, in a negative way, and try to poke fun at me. Because if I didn’t evoke a feeling in them, then they wouldn’t have done that. So, there was a reason for it, and I hold nothing against the guy, and I’m greatly appreciative that one more person in the professional wrestling business got a job because I don’t know what he was doing prior to that. Hey man, good for him.”

– Macho Man Randy Savage was referenced on last night’s episode of The Good Place, where their version of Jacksonville has an airport named after him.

Wrestling fans, proof for you that #TheGoodPlace is one of the best shows on TV… Their version of the Jacksonville, FL airport: pic.twitter.com/esdyxi88mN — The Duelies (@theduelies) October 26, 2018

– Speaking of Savage, The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, location of the show Pawn Stars, is selling an authentic Mega Powers outfit worn by the Macho Man and autographed by him. It was used on the March 18, 1996 episode of WCW Monday Nitro. They were given to the seller by Savage’s widow after he died in 2011. The asking price is $8,500.