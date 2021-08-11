Goldberg Says He’s Done Double the Preparation For His Match With Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam

Goldberg is set to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, and he said he’s doubled up on his prep time and effort to face the champ. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with WWE India and you can check out the interview and some highlights (per Fightful) below:

On his match with Lashley at SummerSlam: “I don’t come back and choose the people I’m going to go after. If I could have come back and chosen one person to go after, it would have been Bobby Lashley. There is a way you should represent the championship title and I don’t believe he’s been doing it properly. He’s very callous. In this match, my name should not be Goldberg, it should be karma. He deserves a lot of things coming to him and I will hopefully be the guy who delivers that.”

On why he expects to be successful in this match compared to his last two tries: “My last outings have fallen short of a number of reasons. I plan to change the outcome of this one and have it not be a resurgence of me coming back for one night, doing my thing, and walking off into the sunset, riding off into the sunset. I put a lot of time and effort into the preparation they gave me, about double the time they usually do to prepare for a match. I’m excited. Bobby Lashley poses a very big threat. There are few people who can match up to him physically and mentally. I still think I’m one of them. At 53 years old, as I told him, it doesn’t matter if I’m 25, 35, 55, or 105, I’m bringing some pain with me. The people he’s run over in the past are nothing like me. I’m gonna bring something to the fight that I don’t think he’s ever seen.”