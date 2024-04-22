Goldberg Won’t Comment On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘It’s Not My Place’

In an interview with 93.7 The Ticket (via Fightful), Goldberg said that he won’t comment on the allegations surrounding former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon resigned from the company in January after a lawsuit accused him of of sex trafficking, sexual assault and more. McMahon, who is also under federal investigation, has denied any wrongdoing.

Goldberg said: “No, I really don’t. Everybody has an opinion, and again, it’s kind of like me asking you how you felt about your head coaches throughout the years, about your general managers throughout the years. It’s not fair for anybody to give an opinion based upon their own opinion and not be run through the wringer by other people based upon what they think of that. Because they weren’t there. So as in all bosses, I think, former bosses, I mean, we had good times, and we had bad times, but that it is what it is. The allegations and the things that have come to the forefront over the past six months or a year, I have no comment on it. It’s not my place. So I think that the current owners of the WWE are going to make decisions based upon what they believe, and I think the decisions they have made have been favorable to the masses. Again, I will be this objective guy in answering a question. But yeah, personally, I’m not gonna give you an answer because that’s a personal…professionally, that’s the answer that I can give you because I try to be as professional as possible.”