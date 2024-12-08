wrestling / News
Goldberg Working on New Car-Themed Unscripted Series for Paramount+
December 8, 2024 | Posted by
– Speaking to Super Car Gavin at McLaren Charlotte, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg revealed that he’s working on a new series for Paramount+ titled Goldberg’s Garade, which he uses on Instagram and YouTube. The show is centered around another one of Goldberg’s passions, his love for automobiles.
Goldberg said on the project (via Fightful), “Yes, sir, that would be my production, and we’re here to tell you that as we stand and sit here in Charlotte, we are filming a new television show for Paramount+, and it’s going to be really cool. I cannot wait.”
As previously reported, Goldberg announced last month that he will have his retirement match in WWE next year.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Doesn’t Think TNA Could’ve Done Anything To Keep Christian Cage In 2009
- Rob Van Dam Names His Mount Rushmore Of ECW Opponents
- Matt Hardy Doesn’t Think AEW Will Let Talent Out Of Their Deals After Ethan Page’s NXT Success
- Eric Bischoff Reflects On Cutting Lex Luger’s Pay When Signing Him Away From WWE