– Speaking to Super Car Gavin at McLaren Charlotte, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg revealed that he’s working on a new series for Paramount+ titled Goldberg’s Garade, which he uses on Instagram and YouTube. The show is centered around another one of Goldberg’s passions, his love for automobiles.

Goldberg said on the project (via Fightful), “Yes, sir, that would be my production, and we’re here to tell you that as we stand and sit here in Charlotte, we are filming a new television show for Paramount+, and it’s going to be really cool. I cannot wait.”

As previously reported, Goldberg announced last month that he will have his retirement match in WWE next year.