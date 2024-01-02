wrestling / News
Goldberg Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan, Talking With Hogan About Their Match
Goldberg famously defeated Hulk Hogan for the World Championship in WCW, and he recently talked about working with the wrestling icon. Goldberg was a guest on the Steve & Captain Evil Podcast and looked back at facing Hogan in WCW. You can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On talking about the match with Hogan: “I walk in his room, and Hogan had been in the business for 115 years, his tenure is unbelievable… and I had just been in the business [for] six months and I looked at him and I said: ‘So, Mr. Hogan, what would you like to do?’ And he goes: ‘Ah, don’t worry about it kid. We’ll call it in the ring.’ He’s talking to me, and telling me what we’re doing while the match is going on and I was completely terrified.”
On being brought up to face Hogan: “They needed some big monstrous, ugly dude like me to beat him. So I fit the bill pretty well. I did. He chose to do it and it was a perfect move for the business at the time. He’s very unselfish.”
