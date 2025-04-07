Goldberg Thinks He Would Have Benefited From Turning Heel In WCW Sooner

Goldberg says that staying in his superhuman babyface role in WCW for as long as he did hurt him. The WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on the babyface early era of his career on The Ariel Helwani Show and said that while his heel run in late WCW was not fun for him, he would have benefited from breaking bad earlier on. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his super-babyface character: “Being a heel gives you the ability to get your ass kicked and not be that superhuman guy right? There were a number of negatives to my character and that was one of them. In that respect, it was one dimensional and so, you can only be that good guy for so long, that’s my opinion on it.”

On his short heel turn in 2000: “I had such a bad experience with it when it happened. I didn’t want to go back to it and I didn’t understand the business enough and honestly, care about the business enough at that time in retrospect, and nobody really asked me to do it either … I think I would have said yes wholeheartedly, but I don’t think it ever really came up again.”