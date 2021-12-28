Goldberg Shares Update On Current WWE Status, Talks Putting Off Surgery For Shoulder Injury

As previously noted, Goldberg reportedly has one match remaining on his current WWE contract, and in a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, he shared an update on his current status with the company.

Goldberg specifically noted that while he does need surgery on his shoulder due to the wear and tear on it over the years, he plans to finish his in-ring run first (via Fightful):

“This last time with Lashley was the longest time they gave me to prep and you see the results. I felt pretty good. I won’t tell everybody on national radio or television that my shoulder has been destroyed for the last three years, five years, eight years and I need surgery, but I’ll get it when I’m done. I’ll get it when I’m finished. If Vince [McMahon] calls me tomorrow morning and says, ‘Goldberg, we need you in a month.’ What am I going to do if I get surgery? I’ll get it done when it’s time.”

Goldberg’s most recent match came back in October when he defeated Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel.