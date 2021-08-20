Goldberg On His WWE SummerSlam Match With Bobby Lashley, Whether He Wants His Son To Get Into Wrestling

In a recent interview on WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg discussed his upcoming match with Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam, whether he wants his son to get into wrestling, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Goldberg on his SummerSlam match against Bobby Lashley: “First and foremost, he [Bobby Lashley] is an opponent that I’ve wanted to face for a very long time. I don’t know why we haven’t crossed paths my first 15 forays at the WWE, but it’s going to happen now. He’s a worthy opponent; there’s no doubt about it. Like I said, if I was 25, 55, or 105, I still think that I can pose a big threat to him, but he doesn’t think so. But that’s his problem. He will see the difference on Saturday. I’m still the Goldberg of old there’s no doubt about it.”

On whether he’d want his son Gage to get into pro wrestling: “I don’t want to choose his path. The kid’s 15-years-old, and he’s a hell of a baseball player and a hell of a football player. And if one day he wanted to step in the ring, you know, I would support it 100 percent. But I would also let him know to be prepared to be a target, as he is probably right now. As a father, I would be behind him 100 percent. Just know, if he did, he would be the biggest and baddest to ever step in the ring, just like his dad.”