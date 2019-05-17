wrestling / News
Goldberg Is Looking Jacked Ahead Of WWE Super ShowDown Match
– Goldberg took to Instagram to post a new photo of himself at the gym. He is scheduled to face The Undertaker on June 7 in Saudi Arabia.
3 weeks out…… Best way to describe the final push is like shoving an elephant into a thimble! #whosnext #spear #jackhammer #aintdoneyet #devestationcontinues @wwe #runningoutoftime #notmessingaround #muaythai #wrestling @dodgeofficial #mayorofmuscleville 🎅🏼 #imback #oldschoolgoldberg 👊
– Shinsuke Nakamura stars in a television commercial in Japan for Nissin Foods’ Donbei Udon
– Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL is advertising WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns vs. Elias for July 23 SmackDown Live.
