Goldberg’s Smackdown Promo Reportedly Wasn’t Scripted

Goldberg returned to WWE on Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown and cut a promo about his match at WWE Super Showdown against the Undertaker, before the Phenom made a surprise appearance to confront him. In his promo, Goldberg said that the Undertaker would not be getting the “family man” but the dominant force that made his name in WCW twenty years ago.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Goldberg’s promo was not scripted as most promos are in WWE. It seems Goldberg is similar to Paul Heyman or Brock Lesnar where “they work everything out” beforehand and Goldberg says what he wants, not what he’s told. That’s a big difference from many WWE names, even the bigger ones like the former Dean Ambrose, Jon Moxley, who had to follow scripts he didn’t agree with.