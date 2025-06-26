Goldberg’s Son Gage Comments On Possibly Going to WWE, Says It’s His Backup Plan

In an interview with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge (via Fightful), Goldberg’s son Gage said that while he does have interest in signing with WWE, it’s his backup plan as pro football is his priority. Goldberg will wrestle his last match on July 12, when he challenges GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta. Here are highlights:

On if Goldberg will actually retire if he beats GUNTHER: “That one I couldn’t even tell ya. I wish I had his confidence 100 percent because he has — anything could happen to him and it just would go right over his head. He’s still confident as ever, and win or lose, he’s going to get the itch again that he wants to stay in the ring.”

On if Goldberg keeps up with the weekly product: “No (my dad does not keep track of the weekly WWE product), not at all. We barely watch.”

On if Gage will sign with WWE: “It’s there. It’s a backup plan for sure. Football is the first priority 100 percent… Football is my main plan. WWE is the backup plan, 100 percent.”