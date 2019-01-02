Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Goldust Comments on The Launch of AEW, Becky Lynch Tells Cena He’s Welcome on Her Show Anytime, Asuka’s Next Challenger

January 2, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Goldust Dustin Rhodes

– Goldust posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the formation and launch of All Elite Wrestling…

– Following last night’s WWE Smackdown, Becky Lynch told John Cena that he was welcome back on her show anytime…

– Following last night’s WWE Smackdown, it looks like Asuka will defend against Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch or Carmella at the WWE Royal Rumble…

article topics :

AEW, Goldust, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading