WWE News: Goldust Comments on The Launch of AEW, Becky Lynch Tells Cena He’s Welcome on Her Show Anytime, Asuka’s Next Challenger

– Goldust posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the formation and launch of All Elite Wrestling…

Want to take this time to say just how proud I am of @CodyRhodes . My brother has everything our father had. He has learned so much about being a wrestler, a business man, and an entertainer. He will bring it, in this huge venture he has created. #BestOfLuck #AEW. Love ya brother — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) January 2, 2019

– Following last night’s WWE Smackdown, Becky Lynch told John Cena that he was welcome back on her show anytime…

That was a pleasure @JohnCena. You’re welcome back on my show anytime pic.twitter.com/FX0vtFwH1A — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 2, 2019

– Following last night’s WWE Smackdown, it looks like Asuka will defend against Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch or Carmella at the WWE Royal Rumble…