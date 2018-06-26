wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldust Echoes Fan’s Wish For Him, Kurt Angle & Rhyno Take a Selfie, New UpUpDownDown With Luke Harper
June 26, 2018 | Posted by
– Goldust responded to a fan’s Tweet about his desire to see him win the WWE Championship…
You know… I always wanted to see @Goldust win the #WWEChampionship one time.!
— DroTheVillin (@ThatBoyAdro) June 26, 2018
Me too. https://t.co/ZF9n0yDwM9
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) June 26, 2018
– Check out Luke Harper and his son on UpUpDownDown…
– Here are Kurt Angle & Rhyno taking late night airport selfie…