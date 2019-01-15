Goldust Is Excited For Cody’s Work in AEW, Talks Vince McMahon’s Advice For Him

– Goldust spoke with Still Real To Us and discussed All Elite Wrestling, some early advice that Vince McMahon gave to him and more. Highlights are below:

On the advice Vince McMahon had for him early on: “Vince taught me this, years and years ago. He said, ‘Okay you’re going to have two minutes to talk. Two minutes is a long time to keep the fans interested. So you better be damn good at what you’re doing in two minutes to keep the audience tuned in.’ I’m not one of those guys who [the fans] are going to turn the channel on. They want to see what I have to say, in the way that I say it. If kids could learn to do that–man, that’s the hard thing. That’s 90 percent of our business right there: learning how to talk.”

On Cody’s role with All Elite Wrestling: “I can’t wait to see what he does with it. I’m very proud. I know dad right now is just grinning ear-to-ear and is very proud of Cody. Cody has a lot of my dad in him in the sense of business. He’s got just about the whole package. Let’s just put it like that. Cody has everything that dad has. He just has to grow a little more, and learn just a little bit more as far as the business is concerned”

On his advice for Cody: “[Cody is] going to come across some issues with things like booking; a lot like dad did. Not everyone is going to like him because he’s the booker. If he can learn from dad’s mistakes, and what dad did, I think he’s going to be fine. The landscape of the pro wrestling industry has changed a lot. Let’s all make some money, let’s grow something and watch something take off. I think it will. You got some big people behind it. Tony Khan is a big dog.”