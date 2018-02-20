WWE News: Goldust Praises The Revival, Top 10 Moments From Raw, Charlotte Hypes ‘The Robe Warriors’ WWE MMC Debut

– Goldust posted the following on Twitter, praising The Revival…

Want to say the #TheRevival @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE are really clicking on all cylinders, and last night, they took me back to when I worked #ArnAnderson & #BobbyEaton . Damn these boys are good. — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) February 17, 2018

– Here are the top 10 moments fromlast night’s WWE Raw…



– Charlotte posted the following hyping tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge…