WWE News: Goldust Praises The Revival, Top 10 Moments From Raw, Charlotte Hypes ‘The Robe Warriors’ WWE MMC Debut
February 20, 2018 | Posted by
– Goldust posted the following on Twitter, praising The Revival…
Want to say the #TheRevival @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE are really clicking on all cylinders, and last night, they took me back to when I worked #ArnAnderson & #BobbyEaton . Damn these boys are good.
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) February 17, 2018
– Here are the top 10 moments fromlast night’s WWE Raw…
– Charlotte posted the following hyping tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge…
Not like most girls….. Not like most guys… The Robe Warriors #MMC tonight….. Woooo! @REALBobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/xVp9W9xrV1
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 20, 2018