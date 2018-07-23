Quantcast

 

WWE News: Goldust Reveals His 5 Favorite WWE Entrance Themes, Ember Moon Hosting New Show On UpUpDownDown, Brie And Lauren Perform As Mimes At Nikki’s Bachelorette Party

July 23, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Goldust Dustin Rhodes

– Goldust revealed his 5 favorite entrance themes in WWE right now on Twitter…

– Ember Moon is now hosting a new show on Xavier Woods‘ YouTube channel UpUpDownDown called Rollout. Moon’s show will feature WWE Superstars playing Dungeons and Dragons.

– Nikki Bella is surprised by two of her favorite mime moms, Brie Bella and Lauren, during her Parisian bachelorette party.

– Here is my latest appearance on TSN’s Sunday Night’s Main Event (01:12:30 to 01:29:45), talking the week that was in WWE TV.

