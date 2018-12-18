Goldust Says Ronda Rousey is a Natural and Will Only Get Better

– Goldust appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Busted Open Radio and discussed Ronda Rousey and more. Highlights are below (per WZ):

On Rousey’s ability: “Another person that is a real natural is Ronda Rousey. I think Ronda really wants to learn, and everything she has learned and that they’ve given her, she’s taken it and done it good. She’s catching on very quickly, one of the quickest I’ve seen catch on to the business. Now the storytelling and all the psychology, that comes later. When you’re fresh and new you don’t really know how to do it, but she’s catching it already at an early age in the business.”

On her potential: “I think she’s probably one of the top that have caught it so quickly, and she’s only going to get better.”