WWE News: Goldust Sends Well Wishes To The Women Of Evolution, Anniversary of WCW/nWo Revenge, Becky Lynch in ‘Relentlass’ in NYC
– Goldust posted the following on Twitter, wishing the women of WWE the best ahead of Sunday’s WWE Evolution PPV…
To all the talented women of #wweevolution , you have faught hard and changed our industry for the better. As you prepare for your night, breathe, and believe 110% in yourself, for this is 1 of many moments you will own. I love y’all. Be safe and break a leg! #wwe #badasswomen
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) October 26, 2018
– Becky Lynch posted the following from New York…
https://twitter.com/BeckyLynchWWE/status/1055821953498603520/photo/1
– WCW/nWo Revenge was released for the Nintendo 64 20 years ago today…
This Day in WCW History: 'WCW/nWo Revenge' is Released for the Nintendo 64 [October 26th, 1998]
Bust out your N64s and celebrate with a 4-Man La Parka Battle Royal! pic.twitter.com/FOCiRqSsE1
— WCW WorldWide (@WCWWorldwide) October 26, 2018
Even though the WWF N64 titles that THQ would later publish had expanded features and options, 'WCW/nWo Revenge' ended up being the best selling wrestling game for the platform. pic.twitter.com/dQenWXit3C
— WCW WorldWide (@WCWWorldwide) October 26, 2018