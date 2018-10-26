Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Goldust Sends Well Wishes To The Women Of Evolution, Anniversary of WCW/nWo Revenge, Becky Lynch in ‘Relentlass’ in NYC

October 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Goldust Dustin Rhodes

– Goldust posted the following on Twitter, wishing the women of WWE the best ahead of Sunday’s WWE Evolution PPV…

– Becky Lynch posted the following from New York…
– WCW/nWo Revenge was released for the Nintendo 64 20 years ago today…

