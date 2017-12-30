 

WWE News: Goldust Still Wants To Team With Asuka, Aiden English Hypes Match With Xavier Woods

December 30, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Goldust

– WWE has posted a new video with Goldust still trying to convince Asuka to be his partner for the Mixed Match Challenge.

– Aiden English is campaigning to be the United States champion on Twitter, with a video using the help of Rusev. He will fight Xavier Woods in the US title tournament on this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown.

