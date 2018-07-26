wrestling / News
Goldust Sworn In As An Honorary Deputy In Texas
Goldust was sworn in as an Honorary Deputy for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas earlier today. He posted the following on Twitter…
I’m here. Lets see if I can get #Nemo released today. #freeNemo @GovAbbott @KVUE @SheriffChody . I got #Kongs for all the pups. Wait, are they allowed on the premises? Hmmm pic.twitter.com/B8TGAAWTmq
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 26, 2018
I was just sworn in as an #HonoraryDeputy for @SheriffChody today. Very honored to do my part in our community. Thank you #SherriffChody pic.twitter.com/NL6yJMkvkx
Thank you @SheriffChody for your kind consideration of releasing @K9Nemo !! We the people and of course @GovAbbott have used our voices. We did it!! Now, follow me as we set him free. #FreeNemo pic.twitter.com/r5sKF1vHz2
Can’t wait to see @K9Nemo free #NemoIsFree @SheriffChody @GovAbbott @KVUE @SpectrumNews #Georgetown #williamsoncounty pic.twitter.com/t1YWJYtVxw
Yes! #NemoIsFree !!! Sound the alarm!! We did it! @SheriffChody @K9Nemo @KVUE @SpectrumNews @GovAbbott pic.twitter.com/5d9Xg9uPRn
A truly incredibly humbling day for me today. Thank you Aaron with @WK9axel and @SheriffChody . So awesome. pic.twitter.com/ItfYDtf1ks
