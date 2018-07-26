Goldust Sworn In As An Honorary Deputy In Texas

Goldust was sworn in as an Honorary Deputy for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas earlier today. He posted the following on Twitter…

I was just sworn in as an #HonoraryDeputy for @SheriffChody today. Very honored to do my part in our community. Thank you #SherriffChody pic.twitter.com/NL6yJMkvkx — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 26, 2018

Thank you @SheriffChody for your kind consideration of releasing @K9Nemo !! We the people and of course @GovAbbott have used our voices. We did it!! Now, follow me as we set him free. #FreeNemo pic.twitter.com/r5sKF1vHz2 — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 26, 2018