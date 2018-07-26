Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Goldust Sworn In As An Honorary Deputy In Texas

July 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Goldust Dustin Rhodes

Goldust was sworn in as an Honorary Deputy for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas earlier today. He posted the following on Twitter…

article topics :

Goldust, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading