Bruce Prichard Discusses Dustin Rhodes’ Pitch for Goldust to Get Breast Implants, Reflects on How Goldberg Hated His WWE Interaction With Goldust and Wearing the Wig

– During a previous edition of Bruce Prichard’s Something to Wrestle With from last December, he talked about the Goldust character in WWE. Below are some additional highlights from the show and Prichard discussing Goldust (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Prichard on how Dustin Rhodes pitched the idea to have him get breast implants for the Goldust character: “I think we were in Madison Square Garden and there had been some guy that had gotten breast implants and there was a lot to do about it. Everything was fizzling. There was no real direction with Goldust at the time. In my head it happened at Madison Square Garden where Dustin had worked himself up for this pitch.”

Prichard on how Vince McMahon talked Rhodes out of the idea: “He had pitched it to everybody around Vince McMahon except Vince McMahon so Vince knew what Goldust was going to pitch him and he had already heard it. He had heard it from me; he had heard it from Vince Russo; he had heard it from Jim Ross. There was no way in hell that Vince McMahon was going to allow him to do this. He didn’t want him to do it. We had jumped the shark so many times on this gimmick that this was something that wasn’t going to happen. Dustin Rhodes felt that this is the only thing that can revive his career. He really wanted to get the breast implants. Get Double D’s and stuff, but thank God Vince McMahon talked him out of it.”

Prichard on Goldberg’s interaction with Goldust in WWE and how GOldberg hated it: “Goldberg absolutely hated it. He hated it. He hated Brian Gewirtz for actually suggesting it. He felt that it killed his gimmick and killed everything about him. He never let us forget it either; he would bring it up often about putting a wig on his head, but it was an attempt to make Bill Goldberg entertaining.”