Good Brothers Accept Jon Moxley’s Challenge For NJPW Resurgence

The Good Brothers are down for a match against Jon Moxley and a surprise guest at NJPW Resurgence, accepting Moxley’s challenge in a new video. NJPW posted the video of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows responding to Moxley’s challenge laid down on Friday night that he would bring a friend to NJPW Resurgence to meet the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions, as you can see below.

The lineup for NJPW Resurgence, which takes place on August 14th, is:

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Jay White vs. David Finlay

* IWGP United States Championship Match: Lance Archer vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Alex Coughlin vs. Karl Fredericks

* Fred Rosser, Wheeler Yuta & Rocky Romero vs. Ren Narita, Clark Connors & TJP

* Jon Moxley & TBA vs. The Good Brothers