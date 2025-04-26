wrestling / News
Good Brothers Set To Compete At MLP Northern Rising
The Good Brothers will be in action at MLP Northern Rising next month. Maple Leaf Pro announced that the WWE alumni will be in action at their May 10th show in Toronto, as you can see below.
The announcement reads:
“The Tag Team division in MAPLE LEAF PRO is on the verge of opening up and one tag team has entered the picture to announce their impending dominance! The Good Brothers (@MachineGunKA & @The_BigLG) have won tag team gold in NJPW, WWE, and TNA Wrestling and now they’re heading to the Great White North to make their presence known at #MLPNorthernRising at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (formerly Maple Leaf Gardens) on May 10!
TICKETS ON SALE NOW on http://Ticketmaster.ca!
https://ticketmaster.ca/maple-leaf-pro-wrestling-northern-rising-toronto-ontario-05-10-2025/event/1000627A9E7F29EE
WATCH LIVE on @Triller_TV!!”
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) April 25, 2025
