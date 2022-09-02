Good Brothers Expected To Go To NJPW Following Impact Exit, Note On WWE Interest

The Good Brothers are now free agents after their Impact Wrestling contracts expired, and a new report has details on where they’re expected to go next. According to The WON, the team is expected to work in NJPW now that the company is more open to foreign wrestlers than it was during the pandemic. This is not a big surprise as Karl Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion, having won the title in June from Tama Tonga at NJPW Dominion 6.12 in Osaka-jo Hall.

The report notes that WWE has expressed interest in the team to potentially return, and while the team did make several interviews critical of the company following their releases in 2020 it’s possible that they could decide to go back if the money was good enough. Finn Balor recently said that he’s confident the two will eventually return to WWE. The team also worked with AEW during their run in Impact when the companies were crossing over and they are friends with The Young Bucks, so AEW could conceivably make a play for them as well.