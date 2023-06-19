The Good Brothers Say They Nearly Re-Signed With Impact Wrestling Before Leaving For WWE

The Good Brothers were in Impact Wrestling between their WWE stints, and they say they nearly re-signed there before ultimately rejoining WWE. The duo spoke about the situation on the return of Talk’n Shop, noting that they had a good offer from Impact but that some of the dates they wanted to to in Japan conflicted with events that Impact had already scheduled.

“[The offer] was great and we almost re-signed it, but there was just this personal thing that we needed to do. We just wanted to do a couple of really big shows in Japan,” Karl Anderson said (per Wrestling Inc). He noted that they decided to add a month to their deal with Impact and on the last day of their contract Triple H texted them about having a chat. They ended up signing with WWE and rejoined the company a month and a half later.

The OC are currently part of the Smackdown brand.