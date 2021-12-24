wrestling / News

Good Brothers Named Men’s Tag Team Of the Year on Impact Wrestling

December 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact End of Year Good Brothers

Impact Wrestling has announced its first year-end award, with the Good Brothers winning Men’s Tag Team of the Year. Impact announced on tonight’s show that Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows beat out fellow nominees FinJuice, Violent By Design, Rich Swann & Willie Mack, and Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo) to win the award.

The award is the first of three set to be announced on tonight’s show, with three more to be announced on part two next week.

