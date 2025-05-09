Good Brothers On Potential AEW & TNA Return: ‘The Book Is Open’

The Good Brothers say they wanted to go back to NJPW right out the gate, but they are open to returning to AEW or TNA. The tag team are free agents following their WWE non-competes expiring, and they spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview where they were asked about potentially going back to AEW or TNA.

Karl Anderson said quite simply, “Yes” before Doc Gallows explained that they wanted to return to New Japan before they did anything else.

“Yeah, we’re an open book, and we have good relationships in both places,” Gallows said. “We wanted to be in New Japan first. We wanted to come here and do that. The book is open. Like we’ve told you many times in many years, there are a lot of conversations going on behind closed doors. We’ll see where it goes.”