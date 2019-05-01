WWE News: Good Brothers Say “Too Sweet” Ship Has Sailed, Stock Rebounds

– It looks like the days of the Good Brothers being too sweet have come to an end. After a fan posted to Twitter asking why they aren’t doing the famous gesture on Raw, Karl Anderson replied to say “That ship sailed guys.”

As reported earlier today, the team is still expected to leave WWE when their contracts expire in September despite moving to Raw and appearing on last night’s show.

No more too sweeting? — Ernest.rosales2 (@ernest_rosales2) April 30, 2019

That ship sailed guys https://t.co/OxwVc8FiNn — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) April 30, 2019

– WWE stock finally rebounded after a series of drops following the Q1 financial report last week. The stock clsoed at $83.85 on Tuesday, up $1.37 (1.66%) from the previous close. It was up an additional $0.20 (0.24%) in after-hours trading.

The market as a whole was up 0.15% on the day.