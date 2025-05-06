Good Brothers vs. War Dogs Set For MLP Northern Rising

The Good Brothers will battle the War Dogs at MLP Northern Rising this weekend. Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced on Monday that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will battle David Finlay and Drilla Maloney at the May 10th event in Toronto.

The match is the Good Brothers’ first bout since they exited WWE in February. The lineup for the show is:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Thom Latimer vs. Stu Grayson

* MLP Women’s Canadian Championship Tournament Finals: Gisele Shaw vs. Kylie Rae

* MLP Canadian Championship Gauntlet Match: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Johnny Parisi vs. Billy Gunn vs. Matt Cardona vs. El Reverso vs. El Phantasmo vs. Josh Alexander vs. Raj Dhesi vs. Brent Banks vs. QT Marshall vs. Rich Swann vs. Psycho Mike vs. Bishop Dyer vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark vs. Rohan Raja vs. Sheldon Jean vs. Alex Zayne vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Mo Jabari

* Serena Deeb vs. Miyu Yamashita

* Josh Alexander vs. QT Marshall

* Mike Bailey vs. Michael Oku vs. Gabe Kidd

* David Finlay & Drilla Maloney vs. Good Brothers