The Good Brothers Want to Be At Impact For The Rest of Their Careers, Karl Anderson Wants to Be World Champion

The Good Brothers spoke with Denise Salcedo for her Instinct Culture brand and discussed signing with Impact, their goals in the company and more. The two made waves when they signed with Impact right before Slammiversary, and are currently set to compete for the Impact World Tag Team Titles at Bound For Glory. Talking with Salcedo, Karl Anderson said that they want to be in Impact for the rest of their careers and talked about their goals in the company. Highlights and the full video are below:

Anderson on their decision to sign with Impact: “You know, we’re loyal guys, right? And Scott D’Amore has always been a good friend of mine and friend of ours. And the day that we were free, he messaged us within minutes of hearing the news. And it was like, ‘You know, when you guys want to talk, I want to talk business and I want to talk business now.’ And so it was from day one, and we talked basically every single day. He came so strong and made a lot of promises that he’s kept. And so it’s something that, we’re excited to wave the Impact flag. And we’re happy that we’re a part of them, and we want to be there for literally the rest of our careers.”

Anderson on his goals for Impact: “Yeah, I want to be the World Heavyweight Champion at some point. I mean, I think in the way this business is too, Gallows and I want Impact to be built around us. And that’s just — that’s what I want. That’s what we want, we wanna show people why they invested so much in the Good Brothers coming to Impact. And on the outside of it, we’ve got so much going on right now. We got a cartoon that we just dropped, and it’s about to be something huge … and we’re working on Talk’n Shop-A-Mania 2, which is going to be ridiculous.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Denise Salcedo’s Instinct Culture with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.