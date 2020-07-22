Good Brothers, World Title Match Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

The Good Brothers will be in action on next week’s Impact Wrestling, while separately the Impact World Title will be on the line. It was confirmed on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling that Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will face Reno Scum. That match was set up after Ace Austin and Madman Fulton tried to distract Gallows and Anderson outside the arena so that Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend could attack them from behind.

In addition, Eddie Edwards will defend the Impact World Championship against Trey. Edwards said in a promo that he would defend the title weekly against anyone who wanted it, and Trey challenged him later in the show. Trey was part of the World Title match at Slammiversary where Edwards won the championship.

Finally, the first “Wrestler House” segment will air on next week’s episode. The storyline was set up by Rosemary, John E. Bravo and Taya Valkyrie as part of their storyline. Valkyrie walked in on the house which she got for Bravo, but was intended by Bravo for Rosemary. Rosemary then summoned Kylie Rae, The Deaners, XXXL, Alisha Edwards, Crazzy Steve, Johnny Swinger, and Susie. The segment appears set to be a “Big Brother”-style skit.

Impact Wrestling airs next Tuesday on AXS TV.