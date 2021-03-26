Google Interest In WWE Fastlane Reportedly Much Lower Than Normal

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Google searches for WWE Fastlane were much lower than normal, between 110,000 and 140,000 searches. This is lower than any other WWE PPVs, with the exception of the shows in Saudi Arabia or Australia that were held on weekdays or in bad time slots.

By direct comparison, the most recent AEW show, Revolution, had over 200,000 searches. This is the first time that an AEW show has had more general interest than a WWE show within the same period. AEW had more interest in 38 of the 50 states. Although this was an obvious outlier as a) it was AEW’s biggest show to that point and b) Fastlane’s interest was not typical for WWE. Wrestlemania will almost certainly have more interest than Revolution.