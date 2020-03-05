wrestling / News

Gotch-Robinson Cup Announced For Bloodsport III

March 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bloodsport

Josh Barnett revealed on Twitter that there will be a one night tournament for the Gotch-Robinson Cup at Bloodsport III. It is set to be an annual tournament, but participants have not been announced. The show will be headlined by Barnett against Jon Moxley. It also features Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson and Alysin Kay vs. Killer Kelly.

