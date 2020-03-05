wrestling / News
Gotch-Robinson Cup Announced For Bloodsport III
Josh Barnett revealed on Twitter that there will be a one night tournament for the Gotch-Robinson Cup at Bloodsport III. It is set to be an annual tournament, but participants have not been announced. The show will be headlined by Barnett against Jon Moxley. It also features Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson and Alysin Kay vs. Killer Kelly.
Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport III is here to bring you the highest level of professional wrestling
We present to you: The Gotch-Robinson Cup.
An annual 1 night tournament of some of the best in professional wrestling today vying for a prestigious honor.@GCWrestling_ #Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/AWfpJjjP7T
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 5, 2020
