Realidad San Luis reports that Universal Lucha Libre founder Gran Hamada has passed away at the age of 74. A cause of death was not reported.

Hamada was a lucha pioneer and a journeyman during his career. He’s worked for WWF, ECW, UWF, NJPW, AJPW, Michinoku Pro and more. He officially retired in 2018.

411 would like to give our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Hamada.