WWE News: Graphic Promoting Seth Rollins’ Tag Title Wins Omits Jon Moxley, Full 2018 Royal Rumble Match, Xavier Woods Attends Hockey Game
– WWE has posted a new graphic on Instagram showcasing all of Seth Rollins’ tag team title wins in the company. Conspicuous by his absence is Jon Moxley, who teamed with Rollins to win the belts when he was Dean Ambrose back in 2017 and 2018. This isn’t the first time WWE has seemingly went out of their way to remove Moxley from something, as last month, a WWE top 10 video removed Ambrose’s name being mentioned on commentary.
– WWE has posted the entire 2018 men’s Royal Rumble match online.
– Xavier Woods was at last night’s NHL All-Star game.
HOCKEY IS THE GREATEST SPORT OF ALL TIME @Alanis pic.twitter.com/GGZSH2n9kM
— Austin Creed – Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) January 26, 2020
He also took part in the NHL’s Chel game, which you can find on Twitch.
