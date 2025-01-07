Grayson Waller Says 2025 Will Be a Big Year For Australian Wrestlers In WWE

Grayson Waller believes that WWE’s Australian talent will be having a big year in 2025. Waller spoke with The West Sport and spoke about the Australian members of the WWE roster, noting that they’ve been doing great work and will only go higher from here.

“Obviously Rhea is who Rhea is, she’s already at the top of the company but for Bronson, I think the last few months Bronson showed the world what we already knew about him, that he’s one of the best and he’s been in these prominent positions,” Waller said (per Wrestling Inc). “You know in that Bloodline match, like that’s a huge opportunity and position for him and I think he crushed it. And then I’m ready for 2025 to take over and I know Zaria is going to do the same thing in NXT.”

He continued, “You have a lot of talent waiting in the wings in Australia and if they get that opportunity, they’re going to take over too. So I think 2025 is going to be big year for the Aussies.”

Waller also told the outlet that people will be “reminded of who Grayson Waller is” in 2025.