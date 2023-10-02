wrestling / News
Grayson Waller Comments On Adam Copeland in AEW, Says He Gave Him ‘The Rub’
October 2, 2023 | Posted by
Adam Copeland is now all elite after making his AEW debut at last night’s WrestleDream PPV. In a post on Twitter, Grayson Waller commented on the news, taking credit for his popularity. The two worked together briefly before Edge left WWE.
Waller wrote: “You’re welcome for the rub on the way out kid.”
You’re welcome for the rub on the way out kid
— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) October 2, 2023
