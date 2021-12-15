Grayson Waller Addresses Johnny Gargano Attack On WWE NXT, Says He Doesn’t Need Anyone

Grayson Waller was persona non grata on WWE NXT, but he didn’t care as he showed no remorse for his attack on Johnny Gargano last week. Tuesday night’s episode of NXT saw Waller hit the ring to discuss attacking Gargano in the middle of the latter’s farewell speech that ended last week’s show, and he cut a heel promo saying that he didn’t need friends, family, or fans like Gargano did.

Throughout the night, Waller was shown to be shunned by the rest of the staff and talent at NXT. He was even kicked out of the locker room by Bron Breakker. But Waller was unrepentant and soaked in his newly-found hatred, saying stars get their own locker rooms anyway. During the promo, he talked about how he ended Gargano’s career and then spent the weekend partying with celebrities, while the fans did what they always do — complain online about people who are better then him.

Waller even went after Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph on commentary, telling Barrett he doesn’t care what he thinks because it’s not 2010 and mocking Joseph for not coming to Gargano’s aid. Later in the show he attacked LA Knight and drove off in Knight’s car.

You can see some clips from Waller’s appearances below: